My Hero Academia Villains That Desperately Need A Spin-Off

Dabi (Photo: TOHO Animation) It's best to get one of the most prominent choices out of the way first as we really don't know anything at all about what makes Dabi tick. After joining Shigaraki's League of Villains following the Hero Killer Stain arc, we have yet to learn about Dabi's past and why he's a villain in the first place. The series has gone as far as trolling fans about his real name and past, and if the series is willing to play with it in this way there's bound to be a big plan in place. Why not give us a limited series about it?

Hero Killer Stain (Photo: Studio Bones) Speaking of Hero Killer Stain, what's going on with that? After making a huge impact in the second season of the series, Stain has been locked up in Tartarus with no signs of potential return. And spoiler alert, he has yet to return in the manga either. Stain introduced a different kind of villain as he pointed himself at the hypocrisy of My Hero Academia's hero system. He wasn't just the cartoony monster of the past, but instead had a creed so strong that he inspired later villains to take action. But even with his motivation, we still don't know how he got to this point. So it's time for a series either following his time in the main series or set before.

Gentle Criminal and La Brava (Photo: TOHO Animation) Speaking of villains who stand out from the crowd, Gentle Criminal and La Brava showed off more of the weaknesses in the hero system. The two of them were ostracized from society due to their personalities making them targets for others, and they found happiness with one another. Although their fight with Deku showed off their origins together and even made Deku seem like the villain for once, it'd be great to follow their lives after this confrontation. Do they try and go legitimate? Or what about seeing more of their shenanigans before the Cultural Festival arc?

Himiko Toga, Twice, and Mr. Compress (Photo: TOHO Animation) These three League of Villains members have one of the most intriguing dynamics of the series overall. Himiko Toga would be great enough for a side series of her own, but together with Twice and Mr. Compress she's even better. This trio acts together quite frequently, and we began to see this dynamic during the Shie Hassaikai arc. Since we don't see a lot of the villains' actions in the series until much later in the franchise, perhaps a side series exploring what they do day to day would be a fun read?

Destro (Photo: Studio Bones) This one's a bit of a spoiler for fans of the anime, but Destro is one of the key villains that was teased towards the end of the fourth season. Like much of the series' past, we don't know about how the villains' operated back then. There's an entire lore surrounding how Destro begins an organization dubbed the "Meta Liberation Army" (which plays a role later in the main series), yet we still haven't gotten it. Getting a full series or at least a few chapters exploring the Meta Liberation Army's past would go a long to way to better understanding the main series.

Nine (Photo: TOHO Animation) My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising introduced fans to Nine, a mysterious villain seeking power and had undergone experiments from All For One's doctor to embed nine different quirks within his body. Unfortunately, that's really all we know about him. Nine seems like a tragic figure who gave up everything in search of power. In order to keep him from the current All For One copycat stigma, a limited series exploring Nine and his own villainous crew would do wonders to fix this issue and give us another great villain to dig into!