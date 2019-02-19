‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals New Funko Figures

My Hero Academia‘s only gotten even more popular with the successful release of its third season, and a fourth season coming later this year, and that means that fans will have new ways to show their love of the series through new merchandise.

This includes a new line of Funko 5-Star figures, which feature a more detailed design than their Funko Pop! figure releases. You can get a look at them below.

The new line of 5-Star figures includes Izuku Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka, All Might, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo. Each of the figures includes a couple of extra accessories to highlight their personality. Midoriya includes an All Might action figure and his hero notebook, Uraraka includes a helmet and cell phone, Todoroki includes fire and ice add-ons, Bakugo comes with tiny explosions, and All Might includes a bento box and a shout out to his first appearance with the slime monster in a bottle.

You can pre-order all of the 5-Star figures right here with shipping slated for April 2019. At the time of writing, you could still grab the exclusive Deku Pop figure that stole the show at New York Toy Fair as well. If you’re curious about the other properties getting new Funko Pop! figures, you can find the full list of announcements from New York Toy Fair 2019 here.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fans are currently waiting for the series to make its anime return later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 overall. It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.

