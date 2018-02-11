‘My Hero Academia’s New Villain Is A Professional YouTuber

Fans might be waiting for My Hero Academia Season 3’s premiere in April, but fans who have been following the manga series are enjoying it as it begins heading to its new Cultural Festival arc.

As it begins to introduce major elements of the arc, the newest villain in the series is definitely one that will seem familiar to fans as the newest villain duo, Gentle and LoveLover, are constantly uploading videos to the Internet and building a fanbase.

As previewed in the last chapter by a mysterious eye appearing in the beginning of a video, Chapter 170 of the series introduces the boisterous Gentle as he robs a convenience store. The gentleman he robs says he recognizes the villain as the one “all over social media,” but then the pro heroes arrive.

Without breaking a sweat, he says it’s time to “cut right here,” and the next panel reveals a warped looking convenience store as the pro heroes all lie unconscious on the ground. Gentle reveals that he wasn’t in it for the money (which he leaves in the store), but instead wants his name “etched into the annals of history.” The chapter ends with Gentle vowing to find a subject worthy of his talents as he ridiculously pours tea far from his cup and spills it all over his partner LoveLover.

While Gentle may be ridiculous, his existence will pose a great question My Hero Academia has posed in the past. Hero Killer Stain’s main beef with the current slate of heroes is how they’re all searching for fame, and now you have a villain that is doing precisely that. The series now has a perfect opportunity to call the current Hero Association’s standards into question.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visualdepicting a character fans have never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.