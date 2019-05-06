These Slick My Hero Academia-Inspired Nike Sneakers Honor Momo

When it comes to sneakers, collectors are always game to expand their closets, and anime fans have started exploring all the ways they can celebrate their fandom through kicks. Now, one fan has imagined the perfect pair of tennis shoes for Momo Yaoyorozu, and fans seem to think they are pretty perfect.

Over on Reddit, a user known as Captain Durango continued their mission to create custom Nike shoes inspired by My Hero Academia. This time, the artist tasked themselves with wrangling Creati, and her shoes are something special. For such an amazing character, this design practically created itself! Today’s design is for the Creation Hero, Yaoyorozu,” the fan shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the shoes perfectly match up with Momo’s color scheme. The shoes come courtesy of the Nike Zoom KD11 style. Their body is a dark red with white laces, and there are golden panels spanning across the kicks. A white sole helps balance out the shoe, and fans can spot a UA Academy detail on the heel of one sneaker.

If you were hoping to take these shoes home with you, then you’ll need to sit down. While Captain Durango did share their custom link for the Nike sneakers, they have seem to sold out. The URL apologizes for the blip, but fans can always take a crack at design their own Zoom KD11 sneakers if they’re that determined.

So, would you rock these anime-inspired shoes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!