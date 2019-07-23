My Hero Academia Sees Ochaco Channel Superman In Brand-New Sketch

My Hero Academia fans are never afraid to hype their go-to favorites, so you can understand why Ochaco is always top within the fandom. From cosplays to fan-art, netizens will do just about anything to hype the heroine, and they are not alone. It turns out creator Kohei Horikoshi is just as big of a fan as anyone else, and he proved so with a very special sketch just recently.

Over on Twitter, Horikoshi surprised fans with a special gift all about Ochaco. The artist posted a black-and-white sketch he did of the heroine to celebrate some newly released merchandise, and it sees the girl lean into her inner Superman.

Calling the figure “dignified,” fans can see how Horikoshi celebrated its release. The artist drew a sketch of Ochaco tearing out of her high school uniform, but you can get your mind out of the gutter! This sketch sees Ochaco borrowing Superman’s iconic pose as she rips off her buttoned shirt to reveal her Hero Costume underneath.

Looking forward, Ochaco looks like she is ready for battle, and she does so with Superman’s style. With her shirt ripped open, My Hero Academia fans can clearly see her suit is underneath which shows the Class 1-A star is always ready to fight. Now, it is just a matter of time before the rest of her Justice League joins her, so fans can decide who Izuku Midoriya would become in that comparison!

So, would you like to see Superman and Ochaco team up…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.