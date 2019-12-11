My Hero Academia Reveals Full Look at Ochaco’s New Costume

My Hero Academia‘s manga has been building to a huge war of some kind between the heroes and villains, and each new chapter of the series has seen the various students of Class 1-A advance in their own ways as they quickly reach the end of their first year at U.A. Academy. While the majority of the focus has been on Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki’s work study under the pro hero Endeavor, the other heroes-in-training have been working hard too! This definitely includes Ochaco Uraraka, whose costume has gotten an upgrade in the background.

Previous chapters have shown this new costume in bits and pieces in the background of some other major page spreads, but Chapter 253 of the series has finally given fans a full look at Uraraka’s new hero costume, which includes some pretty significant upgrades that help her mobility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 253 of the series joins the various heroines of Class 1-A changing into their costumes, and they remark about Uraraka’s new costume. It’s here we have a clear look on how much it has changed, and there are quite a few differences from the first iteration of the suit. Just as how Izuku Midoriya has kept the same base look but changes his gadgets, Uraraka has done the same by removing her visor and adding new gauntlets.

Dubbed her “Urarakawrist,” her new gauntlets are filled with heavy wire that balance out thanks to her gravity quirk. It’s not quite explained what this wire does just yet, but it’s most likely a way to help her glide along building tops much like how Spider-Man uses his webs to attach and detach to swing along. She also has a utility belt now, but exploring this belt also lead to the revelation that she might still be holding onto deep feelings for Izuku Midoriya.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.