My Hero Academia Gets Beachy With This Ochako Swimwear Cosplay

The hero, Uravity, is one of the prominent heroes in My Hero Academia. A student in the halls of UA Academy, Ochako finds herself enraptured with the protagonist, Midoriya, and keeps her crush a secret as she attempts to move up the ladder. With her gravity controlling quirk, Uravity may be one of the stronger members of the academy and one cosplayer has decided to display her love of the character in a beachwear cosplay!

Reddit User BeckyGrace7 created a swimsuit that mimics Uravity’s costume from the series, while adding a nice pair of “swim floaties” for effect:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ochaco’s quirk of “zero gravity” takes place whenever Uravity manages to touch something, with said object or person being completely under her control. She has the ability to either add to their individual gravity or take it away, making them completely weightless. While the rest of the heroes are attempting to work their way up the ladder for either fame or to make their mark on the world by making it a better place, Uravity is strictly in it for the “benjamins”.

Ochaco and her family have always been dealt a “bad hand” with poverty hassling them throughout their lives. In order to attempt to give her parents a better life, Uravity is working hard to become a highly paid hero to make them more comfortable for the life they gave her. While her original motivation is the fortune, Midoriya’s character is slowly changing Ochaco for the better, turning the once “mousey” hero into a fearless fighter.

Uravity has managed to stay lock and step with the rest of the heroes, battling the foes in the League of Villains and managing to gain the “Provisional Hero License Exam” to boot. While her powers may not seem as impressive as Midoriya’s One For All or Bakugo’s explosive projectiles, she’s managed to put them to amazing effect.

What do you think of this “beachy” cosplay that sees Ochaco taking in some sun? What do you think the upcoming fourth season of My Hero Academia has in store for Uravity and her classmates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.