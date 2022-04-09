My Hero Academia Gives Class 1-A Cute New Animal Makeovers

My Hero Academia has seen some wild things happen over the years, but a new set of figures is taking the heroes of the Shonen series into some wild new territory. Set to transform some of the biggest young heroes into animals, said figures are set to arrive later this year as the Shonen franchise ramps toward its sixth season which is set to adapt the story of the War Arc, featuring a titanic battle between the heroes and villains.

While the Shonen series hasn’t seen the heroes truly undergo fusion, for the most part, we’ve seen plenty of characters that have Quirks that show off their more bestial side. For example, Tokoyami, the young avian hero of Class 1-A, has a head that looks far more like a bird than a human being, with his Quirk allowing him to summon a shadow spirit that also takes on the appearance of a bird. On the flip side, the young hero Koji Koda has a strange appearance that isn’t quite as animalistic but has the power to talk with animals and give them commands in the process.

The figure producers at Kotobukiya have opened up pre-orders for these wild new figures, as well as sharing images of them for My Hero Academia fans, with their website stating that they will ship at the end of this year and all six pieces will retail at a combined total for around $52 USD:

The figures themselves see Midoriya as a “Yorkshire Terrier Dog”, All Might as a lion, Bakugo as a “ring-tailed lemur”, Uravity as a “lop-eared rabbit”, Froppy as a frog, and Shoto Todoroki as a cat. On top of these figures, the heroes of My Hero Academia will also be a part of a collaboration with Tobu Zoo in Japan, which is set to run said partnership beginning on May 28th and coming to an end on August 31st.

Which of these figures would you add to your collection? What other heroes and villains from the Shonen series would you like to see fused with animals? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.