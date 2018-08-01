‘My Hero Academia’ Goes ‘Avatar’ With Latest One For All Reveal

Just when you think you know what’s up, My Hero Academia decides to change the game. The superhero series has gained millions of fans thanks to its smart story, but no one expect the shonen to pull its latest move.

Well, maybe except for fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender. They must have acclimated to the series’ latest reveal real fast.

For those who’ve yet to read My Hero Academia‘s most recent chapter, they should know it is a doozy. The update follows Endeavor as he recovers from his near-lethal fight with the Nomu known as High-End. Much of the chapter focuses on the Todoroki clan, but it ends on a very different note.

The chapter’s final pages check in on Izuku Midoriya as the boy sleeps after a long day of training One For All. When he dreams, the hero finds himself appearing before line of unfamiliar faces, but fans know exactly who those people are.

“I had a dream. Next to me was a beautiful woman with a tough-looking face,” Izuku says, looking right at Nana Shimura. “Behind her were people I’d never seen before… The traces of One For All.”

Yes, it looks like Izuku is just steps away from unlocking his power’s Avatar State. Much like Aang did in Avatar: The Last Airbender, it seems Izuku has tapped into the lives of his Quirk’s previous hosts. Nana’s profile is seen staring ahead while a series of other heroes stand behind her. Each of the character once wielded One For All, and Izuku was even shown the man who created One For All. The younger brother of All For One is seen confronting his sibling in a flashback, giving Izuku a rare look into that family’s past.

Of course, there is one thing to note with this big tease. Izuku saw the other users of One For All, but he did not see a clear image of All Might. Yagi Toshinori has lost his ability to tap into the Quirk’s power, but he didn’t appear alongside his predecessors in this dream. There’s no word on what that means exactly, but readers can only speculate that those who appeared before Izuku have already passed. So, for now, everyone better hope All Might stays out of his pupil’s head for a long, long time.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Do you think Izuku will be able to learn more about his Quirk from these previous inheritors?