My Hero Academia Cosplay Honors Season 4’s Big Villain

Overhaul is coming! With the next season of My Hero Academia focusing on the arrival of one of the most dangerous foes that Midoriya and company have ever faced, fans are waiting with bated breath as to the arrival of the fourth season of the franchise debuting this fall. Overhaul’s malicious demeanor and power set make for a deadly combination, as the leader of the Yakuza gang seemingly has no problem taking down both heroes and villains alike, with his first encounter in season four seemingly putting him right in the path of the League of Villains! One fan has decided to bring their amazing interpretation of Season Four’s “Big Bad” to life!

Reddit User Sam_Mills shared their amazing interpretation of the upcoming leader of the Yakuza, accurately portraying both the menace and overall appearance of Overhaul, who will cause some serious problems for the heroes of the world in My Hero Academia:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Overhaul, much like All For One and Stain, manages to pack a number of deadly plans within his repertoire that consist outside of simply his Quirk. Though to be fair, the villain’s power set is an insanely powerful one, as whatever he touches will instantly break under his power, disassembling whatever he wishes. Kai Chisaki, Overhaul’s real name, also has the ability to reconstitute said items, or even people, should he choose, making for quite the intricate and deadly quirk.

Kai has some seriously nefarious plans for the hero population of My Hero Academia, hiding a terrible plan behind the scenes besides simply leading the Yakuza. With a young girl named Eri at his side, it’s clear that Overhaul’s upcoming ideas for the world must be stopped at any cost. Will our heroes manage to bring him down unscathed and how will they manage to now that they no longer have All Might in their corner?

What do you think of this menacing Overhaul cosplay, foreshadowing the terror that is arriving with the franchise’s fourth season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.