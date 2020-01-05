My Hero Academia Debuts Gross New Overhaul Ability

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season has finally put Overhaul into the fray as the Shie Hassaikai arc prepares to reach its end, but as he’s been cornered by Mirio and Midoriya over the course of this increasingly intense fight, the villain has shown off just what he can accomplish with his quirk. The latest episode of the series revealed that not only could he break apart and revitalize inorganic matter, but he could use those powers on himself. This resulted in one freaky fusion in which he absorbed his Eight Bullet follower, Shin Nemoto, and soon revealed an even grosser new power.

The latest episode of the series revealed that not only Overhaul could absorb others into his body in order to strengthen himself, but he can also seemingly summon Nemoto at will and use his Confession quirk to manipulate Eri in a much different matter than before.

The more Overhaul continued to struggle against Mirio, the angrier he got. The normally cold and calculating villain became increasingly disturbed as he got “dirtier” with each one of their attacks. When Midoriya, Aizawa, and Nighteye suddenly burst through the wall, Overhaul was pushed even further to the edge and used this opportunity to heal himself completely by breaking his and Nemoto’s bodies up and recombining them.

This made him dangerous and strong enough to take down Nighteye and Aizawa, and thus pushed Midoriya to use his powers to an even greater extent than before. And when it looked like Eri was going to get away with the other heroes, Overhaul summoned Nemoto’s Confession quirk into his hand and it began to speak and sort of guilt Eri into changing her mind. It’s one thing to seen him suddenly have four grotesque arms, but to be able to use another person’s quirk as his own — in an incredibly weird fashion — is definitely a new kind of strange.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.