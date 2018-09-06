‘My Hero Academia’ Announces Special U.S. Pop Up Stores

My Hero Academia merch is on its way to the U.S., as the franchise is getting a number of pop-up shops around the country this month.

Kinokuniya U.S.A. announced the big collectible migration this in a tweet on Tuesday. The specialty book retailer is bringing its hero support goods across the Pacific starting as early as next Thursday, in a few major cities. Pop-up shops will be open in Seattle, Chicago, Carrollton, Austin, New York and New Jersey for select dates in September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

【My Hero Academia Pop-Up Shop at our selected stores】

– Sep 13-30 at our #Seattle and #Chicago stores

– Sep 15-30 at our #Carrollton and #Austin stores

– Sep 22 ar our #NewYork and #NewJersey stores

We are excited to see you at our stores!#MyHeroAcademia #MHA #PopUpShop pic.twitter.com/jnCUqjlGPr — Kinokuniya USA (@KinokuniyaUSA) September 4, 2018



“My Hero Academia Pop-Up Shop at our selected stores,” the tweet read. “WE are excited to see you at our stores!”

The shops in Seattle and Chicago will be open from Sept. 13 through 30, and the shops in Austin and Carrollton, Texas will be open from Sept. 15 through 30. The New York and Edgewater, New Jersey shops will only be open on Sept. 22. The poster reads “Main Store,” suggesting that these shops will temporary events at Kinokuniya’s permanent locations in each of those cities.

It is unclear what Kinokuniya will have on hand in the pop-up shops, but it sounds like it will be precious. The poster warns that there will be limited quantities of items, and some might even be restricted to one purchase per customer.

The store is already advertising its My Hero Academia collection in full force, preparing for the release of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes later this month. The feature-length film hit theaters in Japan on Aug. 3, and so far it has gotten rave reviews. Limited screenings in select theaters are taking place across North America from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, all organized through Funimation.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is a canon story in the franchise, set directly between Class 1-A’s final exams and their summer training camp. The story follows All Might and Midoriya to a remote, man-made island, where All Might was invited to attend the I-Expo. The convention brings scientists and and heroes together to explore the latest in quirk-related technology.

The movie even tied in with a recent anime-original episode of the series — “Save The World With Love.” The episode went over great in Japan, where most fans had already seen the movie. In the U.S., fans felt teased by the non-chronological story, but now they’ll finally get to see what it was all about.



My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will be in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada from Sept. 25 to Oct. 5, right around the time that Kinokuniya will be running its special pop-up shop event around the country.