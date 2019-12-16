My Hero Academia Shares Results of Official 2019 Popularity Poll

My Hero Academia has had a busy year. These days, the franchise is living big thanks to its fourth season, and that is just one thing fans have to look forward to. Izuku is thriving in print thanks to the manga, and My Hero Academia has a successful slew of games and films under its belt. Clearly, the title is not one to downplay, and fans have come to embrace Class 1-A with everything they’ve got.

Of course, that means a few favorites have popped up in My Hero Academia over the years. Ever since the series was published, readers have warred over which heroes are the most popular, and it seems the results are in for 2019.

Recently, Shueisha held a poll about the top ten most-popular characters in My Hero Academia. The publisher included the votes in its latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump abroad, and Viz Media put out its results for the U.S. market. Now, fans can see who came out on top this year, and the results may surprise you (via Aitaikimochi).

According to the Japan poll, fans were totally obsessed with Bakugo. The fiery character came in first place with Deku and Todoroki coming in second place. Kirishima rounded out fifth while Iida, Shigaraki, Aizawa, Ochaco, Toga, and Momo completed the ranking.

As for the U.S. poll, it rearranged the results quite a bit. Bakugo still came in first place with Kirishima ranking second. Izuku and Todoroki filled in through fourth place before Momo, Aizawa, Hawks, Ochaco, All Might, and Mirio fell in line.

Clearly, there are some differences between these polls. Bakugo managed to top the list on both, but the U.S. survey came back with all sorts of heroes in mind. Shigaraki and Toga appeared in the Japanese poll while heroes like Mirio and Hawks filled out the North American list. Now, fans are eager to see how this ranking will change in 2020 as My Hero Academia helps kick off the new decade.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.