‘My Hero Academia’ Gets Dark With Its Latest Post-Credits Scene

My Hero Academia may have blown though it most intense fight, but that doesn’t mean season three will be smooth sailing from here on out. The block still has a ton of episodes to go through, and the show’s latest post-credits reminded fans of how dark My Hero Academia can get.

If you are caught up on My Hero Academia, you will know its latest episode was much lighter than its last few. Episode 50 caught up with All Might and the UA Academy staff as they decided to move their students on campus. The choice forced the former No. 1 hero to visit his students at home to ask for permission, and the awkward stops went by without a major fuss. So, the episode ended on a high note.

That is, until you finished watching the credits and met up with All For One again.

The episode ended with a post-credits scene set on Tartarus, the super-max prison holding All For One after All Might defeated him. The villain is seen restrained to a chair with bandages wrapped around his body, and he doesn’t give his prison guard anything to chat about. However, his inner monologue was loud and creepy as usual.

“I lost, All Might. It was a pitiful struggle. But you were wrong. At the end of the fight, you chose a path that led you closer to your students,” All For One can be heard saying.

“You missed your chance to leave. You missed your chance to die.”

As the baddie rambles on, All For One says his capture will only motivate Shigaraki to be even more ruthless. The loss of his mentor will unhinge his fragile psyche beyond repair, leaving him determined to kill All Might and the hero system he created. The episode ends with a shot of Shigaraki back at his base with a manic look in his eye. So, there might be a method behind All For One’s madness here.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

