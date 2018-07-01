‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Midoriya’s New Ultimate Move

Resuming the plan to have the U.A. Academy students take the Provisional Hero License Exams before everything got thrown for a loop during the Forest Boot Camp, My Hero Academia is teasing all new “ultimate moves.”

In order for Midoriya to stand a chance during the big exam, he needs to get a better handle of One For All and learn a new ultimate move that doesn’t involve further breaking his arms.

The preview for Episode 52, “Create Those Ultimate Moves,” teases the kids heading back to school proper to better hone their Quirks against the teachers. Naturally Midoriya is worried because his arms are worse off than ever, and things are further compounded by the new assignment to develop a new special move.

With both of his arms basically out of commission until he get a better handle One For All without it destroying his body, Midoriya’s going to really think on his feet until his brain kickstarts his new special move. With All Might vowing to completely support Midoriya’s growth from here on out after defeating All For One, hopefully the fight for a new ultimate move comes easier than Midoriya’s usual training struggles.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.