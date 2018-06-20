‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases A Long-Awaited Meeting

My Hero Academia has come a long way this season, but there is one thing it has yet to do. For quite some time, fans have waited for the anime to introduce two fan-favorite characters, and it seems the encounter will go down this weekend.

So, yes — Mama Midoriya is about to meet All Might. However, it doesn’t look like the pair’s meeting is going to go like you may expect.

Not long ago, an extended preview for the next episode of My Hero Academia went live. The clip, which can be seen below, details all the aftermath of All Might’s big battle with All For One. With the baddie detained, the kids of UA Academy are reeling over the event, and All Might will be left to meet Izuku’s mom.

The trailer doesn’t make the encounter’s origins clear, but Inko doesn’t seem overly excited to meet All Might. She and Izuku are shown at a table with All Might, and the young hero-in-training seems concerned over whatever his mom is saying. However, manga fans will already know just what’s going down in this scene.

If you have read through the latest arc in the manga, this shot will be familiar to you. The scene takes place after All Might and Aizawa are left to ask each of their students’ parents a question. Since villains are on the rise, UA Academy wants to dorm students on campus to protect them, but parents like Inko don’t trust the Pro Heroes to keep their kids safe anymore. Ultimately, Inko says she’s not okay with the request, forcing Izuku to find a way to convince his mom otherwise.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

