This ‘My Hero Academia’ Moment May Be Izuku’s Purest Yet

My Hero Academia‘s Hero License Exam has come to a close, and it’s changed Midoriya’s life forever as he now has his own Provisional Hero License to act as he chooses without major hero supervision in crises.

But true to the character fans have fallen in love with, he couldn’t celebrate the occasion without cutely sending texts to his mother and All Might in one of his purest moments in the series yet.

Midoriya’s struggle in the series so far has been his struggle to overcome his inner weakness as he strives to become a hero both his mother and All Might would appreciate. Chasing after All Might’s shadow both literally and figuratively, Midoriya’s learned this season that he needs to follow his own path and use One For All in a way that’s comfortable to him.

The major shift in his ideology has now helped him pass the Hero License Exam, and fans absolutely loved how cutely he reacted to finally having the license in his hands. Along with nearly falling apart at the seams from pure happiness at becoming a licensed hero, he immediately sends a photo of it to his mother and All Might and says he’s hoped he’s made them proud.

While fans don’t see how his mom reacts, it’s assumed she would be proud despite the shaky situation the series left her with when Midoriya moved onto the U.A. campus. Fans do see how All Might reacts, however, and receiving Midoriya’s text comes at just the right time for the former Symbol of Peace.

After having a tough conversation with the imprisoned All For One, All Might was left lost and hopeless. All For One expressed his plan to wear down All Might on the inside and out as the future of heroes is thrown into turmoil, but this moment of pure joy from Midoriya (and seeing how Midoriya’s advancing as a hero) has brought him back to Earth and restored some much needed faith.

