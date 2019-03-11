‘My Hero Academia’ Fan Art Imagines Favorite Bunny Hero’s Anime Debut

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is full of fan-favorite character designs, and the contest for favorites gets even steeper with each new introduction. One recent Pro Hero has gotten a ton of attention, and fans can’t wait to see her join the anime series.

One artist imagined what that would look like, and seeing the newest Pro Hero favorite Mirko join the anime officially will hopefully be half as striking as this. Check it out below.

When she will appear in the anime it’ll be over for us 🐰#BokuNoHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/0svePkvEKa — Liusyss @ bnha 217 saved my life (@liusyss) March 10, 2019

Artist @liusyss shared the above anime take on Pro Hero Mirko, and as they suggest, it’ll be over for us when she officially debuts. Rabbit Hero: Mirko made her debut during the Pro Hero Arc of the manga, which takes place a bit after the upcoming Internship arc of the series. She’s one of the Pro Heroes who makes the Top 10 ranking, and her design instantly caught on with fans.

She has yet to reveal what her quirk actually is (whether or not it is her Rabbit features has not been confirmed either), and has not done much since her debut, but fans can’t wait to see her tear it up in the anime either way. Though it has yet to be confirmed whether or not Mirko will be making a debut in the next season of the series, it’s not exactly off the table.

There has yet to be a confirmation of how long the new season will last, but we’ll see soon enough as the series makes its anime return later this October. The fourth season of the series is one of the most anticipated anime returns of 2019 overall too.

It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

