‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: Bakugo vs. Uraraka

My Hero Academia continues on the fierce battles of the Sports Festival, and it’s time for the first round to come to an end with an explosive finish.

With Uraraka taking on the explosive Bakugo, how will things turn out? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Uraraka thinks to herself about Midoriya, and how she may have be relying on him to get by. She felt embarrassed that she didn’t see Midoriya as a rival, but she’s incredibly nervous as she faces off against Bakugo in her match. The battle between Uraraka and Bakugo begins, and Midoriya didn’t have very much advice to give Uraraka to win. Although he can move well in the air, Uraraka needs to touch him in order to float him out of bounds. She begins by running in first, but Bakugo blasts her away with an explosion. Uraraka manages to sneak up on him, but Bakugo’s reflexes are fast and he knocks her back with an explosion at every turn. Bakugo’s so good at hitting her, but the pro heroes in the audience worry that she’s being bullied and he’s being asked for Bakugo to stop. Aizawa, however, realises Bakugo is only showing her respect as an opponent and goes all out. It also turns out Uraraka had a plan. Keeping low with each move, Bakugo’s explosions tore apart the ring and gave her ammunition to pelt him with. For her final attack, Uraraka unleashes a storm of rubble at Bakugo but Bakugo counters and blasts it all away with a super powerful explosion. Uraraka is shocked she failed, but it’s not like Bakugo used the attack with ease. It had an effect on him as well. Uraraka runs in for one last charge, but she collapses before she reaches Bakugo. She remembers her vow to become a hero before falling unconscious. With this, Bakugo moves on to the second round. Bakugo sees Midoriya after the match, and says that Uraraka’s reckless plan was surely his, but Midoriya sets him straight that she did that all of her own volition and power. The others wonder how Bakugo was able to use his full strength against such a “frail” girl, and Bakugo argues that Uraraka isn’t frail at all. Kirishima officially defeats Class 1-B’s Tetsutetsu in an arm wrestling match, moving him onto the second round. Midoriya moves onto his match, but Uraraka calls her dad on the phone. She’s clearly upset that she didn’t win against Bakugo, cause she just wants to be a pro-hero to help her parents. Her father reassures her, however, that she’ll be a fine pro-hero someday. Endeavor crosses paths with Midoriya backstage and compliments him on his quirk, says that it reminds him of All Might’s. He says that Torodoki’s match with Midoriya will determine how much training Todoroki needs, so Endeavor says to not hold back against his son. Midoriya says he’s not All Might, and Todoroki isn’t Endeavor, as the two of them prepare for their match coming in the next episode. Everyone is on pins and needles as the battle begins.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.