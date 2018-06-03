‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Start Line’

Tonight, the latest episode of My Hero Academia‘s dub went live in the US. Thanks to Toonami, fans got a look at “Start Line”, an episode that catches up with Izuku Midoriya as he prepares to take his entrance exam for U.A. Academy. And, as you can guess, a whole lot went down.

If you missed any highlights, don’t worry! ComicBook is here to break down all the episode’s big moments, so you won’t miss any of the heroic goodness.

The exam is about to begin, but there is someone Izuku has to meet first. After running into a cute girl with a gravity Quirk outside of the school, Izuku meets a stern boy named Tenya Iida. The boy tells Izuku to keep his strategic muttering about the exam to himself, and the rest of the kids going into the entrance exam have already ruled the green-haired boy out. When the exams begin, it is a free-for-all. Izuku has a hard time taking out any robots to earn points as his competitors knock out the first wave before he can even act. One of those other kids happens to be Yuga Aoyama, a theatrical boy with a navel laser Quirk. Things take a turn when a massive robot enters the exam arena, and it almost takes out the girl who helped Izuku earlier. When the robot is about crush her, Izuku runs ahead and activates One For All for the first time. With a single bound, Izuku uses a mighty Smash to take out the robot with one hit. Unfortunately, Izuku learns he’s not ready to use All For One like he thought. His body is not able to deal with the Quirk’s backlash, so his arm breaks under his big Smash’s intensity. The leap also broke his legs, leaving the boy to fall to the ground. The only reason he survives the fall is thanks to the girl he saved as her gravity Quirk prevented him from being flattened. When the exam’s time runs up, Izuku leaves without any points despite having saved Ochaco Uraraka. The other students agree it is a shame, but they cannot believe how poorly Izuku’s Quirk is controlled. As for Iida, he apologizes for judging Izuku so harshly beforehand. After the exam ends, a week passes before Izuku gets his results. A video message is sent relaying the results, and it turns out Izuku passed the exam with flying colors. Not only did Ochacho asks to give some of her points to Izuku since he saved her, but the exam awarded secret heroic points. Izuku earned a whopping 60 rescue points, giving him a high enough score to make it into U.A. Academy’s Hero Course.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut,the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

