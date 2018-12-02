‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Midoriya and Shigaraki’

My Hero Academia‘s second season has taken a turn on Toonami as Midoriya and the others get closer to a confrontation with the mysterious Hero Killer Stain.

But what exactly does he do next? Read on for everything that happened on the latest My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Torino begins training with Midoriya while he’s constantly using One For All across his body. He gives Midoriya three minutes to hit him and dashes around, and yet Midoriya can’t hit him. The power is officially dubbed “One For All: Full Cowling,” and this ability is the next step in making One For All his own. The other students are progressing in their internships as well, with varying results (at least Bakugo has a friendly new haircut courtesy of Shigaraki). All Might speaks with Detective Tsukauchi privately, and he gives an update on Nomu. They did a DNA test on him, and it turns out he was a low level criminal who has been altered drastically with four other people’s DNA. He was unresponsive, and he’s been modified to use more than one Quirk at a time. Tsukauchi suspects that someone out there is passing on Quirks to others, and All Might stands, fearing that “he” is back again. Stain and Shigaraki’s talk has gone badly (with Stain holding Shigaraki at knife point), and although the two fundamentally oppose one another, Stain agrees that they both want to “destroy the present.” And although talks break down, the two find a strange understanding before Stain is sent back to Hosu. Iida, meanwhile, vows to take down Stain with his own hands. Torino and Midoriya gear up and head out to fight villains in order for him to get experience fighting other types. The two are headed to Shinjuku to get the most crime, but the train they’re taking is heading toward Hosu. In Hosu, Iida’s hero mentor tells Iida not to use his power for selfish needs. Stating that pro heroes aren’t supposed to do those things, Iida is burning with hate at the thought of doing nothing. Shigaraki and Stain head back to Hosu, and Stain says the city is full of false heroes who care about nothing but fame and fortune. And it seems like with Stain around, crime rates have been lowered as heroes are working harder. Shigaraki summons some Nomu to Hosu as recompense for Stain’s earlier attack on him. One of such Nomu attacks the train Midoriya and Torino are on, and Hosu City at large is under attack from Shigaraki’s Nomu. Stain is seen attacking the pro hero Native in an alley, but Iida quickly jumps in to help. Stain holds back at first due to Iida’s age, but Iida’s seething rage after his brother’s attack he declares that he will defeat Stain as the episode comes to a close.

