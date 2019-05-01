‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Toga’s First Victim

My Hero Academia has proven Toga is a bit of a mess, but the villain has a more complicated past than anyone knew. The vixen has become a favorite with fans, but her dark history has got even her most avid followers feeling queasy… and it is all because of her very first victim.

Weekly Shonen Jump hit up readers with a new chapter of My Hero Academia a bit ago, and it was there they learned more about Toga. The girl, who seems to be living under a fake name, found her first victim back in middle school. Well, as far as the public is concerned.

Chapter 226 began with a flashback when Toga was in her pre-teens, and a news reporter is shown talking about the victim whom Toga targeted at school.

“The middle schooler in question, who allegedly attacked a classmate with a knife, is currently on the run. An investigation is underway,” the piece explains.

As the chapter goes on, fans learn the victim’s name is Saito, and he was described as being popular with the other children. Toga was said to be equally social, but a student who saw the attack said the girl transformed when she stabbed Saito.

“I saw her. I saw [redacted] suck Saito’s blood. She even stuck a straw in his wound. It was like she was in a trance making this creepy, disgusting face.”

Little is known about how Saito fared following the attack, but fans are concerned the boy might have died. Not only did the manga show lots of blood surrounding the injured boy, but Toga tends to go overboard when she’s sucking blood. If Saito did survive, he can count himself lucky though; Toga has a high body count nowadays, and it will only grow larger as the series continues.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

