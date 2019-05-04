You Can Grab ‘My Hero Academia’ Season One For Free Right Now

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia will be getting a big new wave of anime productions with its much-anticipated fourth season and second big movie arriving later this year, so now is the perfect time to jump into the series if you have never experienced it before. There are quite a few streaming options for the anime, for those interested, but now there’s a completely free option for a limited time.

You can now find the first season of My Hero Academia Uncut for free on the PlayStation 4’s PS Store in the United States. As @Wario64 on Twitter points out, you have to search “My Hero Academia Uncut” through the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation Store on Android. This promotion will only be going on until May 13th, so act fast!

My Hero Academia Season 1 is free on US PSN (redeem through PS4 or Android PlayStation Store app) pic.twitter.com/Yw0ESFayvQ — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 3, 2019

Season 1 of the series runs for 13 episodes and catalogs from the very beginning of the series in which the young Izuku Midoriya meets the number one hero All Might, and soon becomes his successor. Inheriting his quirk, One For All, Midoriya then enrolls in a special hero school and soon comes across all sorts of challenges against villains and various threats of the world.

Now is the perfect time to start the anime series as My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October. It’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next. The series will be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

