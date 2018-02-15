Rumor: ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Will Cover 2+ Arcs

To say fans are excited for My Hero Academia‘s next season would be an understatement. The anime has become one of the medium’s most popular, and Kohei Horikoshi’s series has endeared millions of fans. In a couple months, My Hero Academia will get to show off its third season, and audiences may get more than from it than they expected.

After all, a new rumor says the anime will cover two arcs if not more.

Over on Twitter, the fandom began buzzing when a well-known leaker teased fans about an upcoming promo for My Hero Academia. Yonkou Productions told fans about Weekly Shonen Jump‘s next key visual for the anime, and he added this vague comment:

“Thinking about it now, that key visual for MHA Season 3 means they’re gonna do the Kamino arc.”

So, there you have it. My Hero Academia isn’t going to be a one-arc wonder when it makes its comeback. The anime will go over at least two arcs if not more.

After all, fans already know My Hero Academia‘s next season will contain the ‘School Trip’ arc from the manga. The show’s debut trailer highlighted the arc, and designs for its villains have also been released. The upcoming arc will then feed into the ‘Hideout Raid’ arc which is often called the ‘Kamino’ story by fans.

The latter saga is one of the anime’s most action-packed. The ‘School Trip’ saga follows the hero students of UA Academy as they attend a summer training camp. However, things get complicated when the League of Villains ambushes the kids. The group ends up taking Katsuki Bakugo hostage, and the ‘Hideout Raid’ arc follows the boy’s friends and a slew of Pro Heroes on their mission to save him.

