‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Episode Count and First Story Arc Confirmed

My Hero Academia revealed its official season 3 airing plans today, and they are pretty ambitious! My Hero Academia will return in early April, and will be simulcasting both its sub and dub versions over various streaming services like Crunchyroll and Hulu – and that’s just the start!

Funimation also debuted the season 3 Dub trailer (which you can watch above), along with some important and long-awaited information about the third season’s structure. Two big questions fans had about season 3 were also answered: namely, how many episodes will there be? And what story arcs will they cover?

Check out answer in these excerpts form the official My Hero Academia season 3 announcement, via Funimation:

“Classes are back in session and anime’s favorite super heroes in training have returned to U.A. High School for another exciting season of “My Hero Academia.” Funimation® revealed today that Season 3 of the top-rated series will premiere on Saturday, April 7, 2018. As with last season, the first six episodes of “My Hero Academia” will simultaneously stream on the same day and date as the Japanese TV broadcast – in SimulDub™ on FunimationNow in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, New Zealand and Australia and in subtitled simulcast on Hulu and Crunchyroll. All 25 episodes of “My Hero Academia” Season 3 will stream in SimulDub on FunimationNow and in subtitled simulcast on both Hulu and Crunchyroll.

Synopsis: Summer is here, and the heroes of Class 1-A and 1-B are in for the toughest training camp of their lives! A group of seasoned pros pushes everyone’s Quirks to new heights as the students face one overwhelming challenge after another. Braving the elements in this secret location becomes the least of their worries when routine training turns into a critical struggle for survival.”

As for the season 3 episode count, we now know that we will get twenty-five episodes in season 3, just like season 2. In terms of what story arcs the season will cover, we know there will be two separate story chapters in season 3, and that the first arc will be spun directly out of the manga’s “School Trip” arc.

“School Trip” sees U.A.’s semester end, and Class 1-A head off for a summer semester training in a “camp” run by U.A.’s pro heroes, under the guidance of superhero team, the “Pussycats.” It’s a lot like the U.A. Sports Festival Arc, in that it will mostly center on the Class 1-A students battling one another and going through Danger Room-style tests. On paper it doesn’t sound as exciting as the villain battle segments – but then again, season 2’s Sports Festival arc helped by MHA on the map in a big way.

…And the next arc, “Hideout Raid,” will give fans all the villain action they can handle.

My Hero Academia Season 3 will premiere on April 7th. The Sub version will be simulcast on Crunchyroll and Hulu; the dub version will be simulcast on FunimationNOW.