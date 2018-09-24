‘My Hero Academia’ Season Finale Spoiler Teases A Big Villain Meeting

As sad as it is, My Hero Academia season 3 is coming to a close, and it will go out by giving fans all the reason they need to come back for season 4!

Thanks to the latest episode of the anime, we now know the season 3 finale will be an exciting first meeting between Izuku Midoriya’s Class 1-A and U.A.’s “Big Three” students, led by Miro Togata! However, while that showdown may be the main event, the real setup for My Hero Academia season 4 is happening in the shadows, as new villain threats are popping up in the wake of All Might’s retirement. Check out this latest reveal from a My Hero Academia season 3 finale promo:

“This Week’s League of Villains: They make a move under the radar! Shigaraki Tomura and the others from the League of Villains come into contact with a mysterious man! How will this encounter affect Deku and the others!? The fight between the heroes and villains advances to a new level!“

Boku No Hero Academia Episode 63 will be the last episode for Season 3 and is titled “INVISIBLE!” It seems that the episode will cover scenes from Chapter 124! Here’s the translation for the summary! Last episode for Season 3, but let’s still GO BEYOND PLUS ULTRA into Season 4!!! pic.twitter.com/f7n7Y9jMHa — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) September 20, 2018



Last week we met Overhaul and his mysterious group, who slaughtered amateur crooks “Team Reservoir Dogs” for being too small in their thinking about the new era of villains. Could this be the same new “mysterious man” that Shigaraki will next meet? It makes sense, as clone-copy League of Villains member Twice was seen scouting Overhaul for possible recruitment; although, it seems fairly certain that a meeting between Overhaul and Shigaraki would end in conflict, rather than villain-on-villain support.

WARNING: My Hero Academia SPOILERS Follow!

Fans who red the Boku No Hero Academia manga know that this meeting of villains is indeed between Shigaraki Tomura and Overhaul, who meet inside of the League of Villains hideout. As stated above: the meeting goes about as well as expected, with Overhaul’s elitist attitude quickly pissing off the League Villains, leading to several grisly murders as the different factions of villains have their spat. This sets up the next big arc of the series, in which the worlds of the villains, pro heroes, and the students caught in between, all go through major shifts.

Catch My Hero Academia season 3 streaming weekly on Saturdays on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.