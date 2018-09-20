‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Finale Synopsis Surfaces

It’s been a long ride through season three, but My Hero Academia is poised to bring the release to an end soon. At the end of September, the show will wrap its on-going season, and a synopsis for its big finale has gone live.

So, if you are ready to meet My Hero Academia‘s next big hero, brace yourself. One of UA Academy’s best is about to make his debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, a slew of translations went live which broke down season finale of My Hero Academia. The last episode of season three will drop on September 29 and be titled “Invisible.”

As you can see below, a rather lengthy blurb for the finale has surfaced, and you can read up on it below:

Mirio challenges Class A! The mysterious boy that Deku encounter is part of a U.A. Academy’s Big 3, the third year student, Mirio Togata! He was supposed to explain about the Hero internships, but instead he decides to fight the students of Class A! How will U.A. Academy’s strongest hero fight against Deku?

U.A. Big 3, Mirio has arrived! This week’s League of Villains: They make a move under the radar! Shigaraki Tomura and the others from the League of Villains come into contact with a mysterious man! How will this encounter affect Deku and the others!? The fight between the heroes and villains advances to a new level!

The new synopsis does several things, but its biggest point focuses in on Mirio. The final episode will see the newcomer challenge the entirety of Class 1-A to battle, and fans will know that is quite a task to handle. After all, Class 1-A has progressed a lot towards their Pro Hero dreams, and they have fought the League of Villains before. Now, it will fall to Mirio to assess the group for himself, and fans have a hunch the kid is about to show Class 1-A who’s the boss.

So, are you hyped for this big season finale? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.