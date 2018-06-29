‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Poster Introduces New Heroes

Starting July 14, My Hero Academia is slated to begin the Hero License Exam arc. This arc puts the students in a special exam in order to become provisionally licensed heroes who can legally fight the new villainous threats, and naturally such a big event would introduce new heroes.

The first poster for the new arc has arrived, and it gives fans a first look at some of the new hero faces that Midoriya and the others will come across.

My Hero Academia Season 3 Part 2 Key Visual. Begins airing July 14, 2018 pic.twitter.com/VYeGWPaKYS — YonkouProductions 🔜 AX (@YonkouProd) June 29, 2018

Not only will this exam further flesh out Gang Orca (first seen in the attack on the League of Villains’ Nomu factory), but the first poster for the next arc features three important new young heroes from rival hero academy Shiketsu High School, and a fan-favorite from Ketsubutsu High.

From Shiketsu, fans get their first look at Inasa Yoarashi, who has a very strong wind quirk and admires Endeavor, Camie Utsushimi, a mysterious girl, and Seiji Shishikura, a proud student of the academy. The new inclusions also feature the fan favorite Yo Shindo, whose vibration quirk can cause earthquakes.

There’s not much that can be said about these new conclusions that won’t spoil too much, but each of them poses a major speedbump during the Provisional License exams, and Midoriya’s going to need to rely on all of his thinking power to overcome all of these new challenges ahead.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.