Will ‘My Hero Academia’ Adapt More Than Just Manga for Season 3?

My Hero Academia returns for season 3 starting tomorrow (at the time of writing this), and fans of the anime have still have some pretty big questions about the season 3 storyline – such as how the anime will match up to the manga, in terms of pace and plot details. As one fan points out, there’s now enough source material for the season 3 anime to add some nice new dimensions to how its story unfolds:

After the Rescue arc, if S3 continues to add content from material such as light novels, we might have the following:

1) Kirishima helping Bakugou move into his room

2) Tour of Class 1B dorm

3) Tokoyami ghost story

4) Todoroki meeting Hatsume in the forest

The My Hero Academia light novels have been great additions to the main storyline, helping to flesh out the world and mythos, primarily focusing on tales of the U.A. student side characters and their interactions during the events of the primary story arcs in the manga. Volume II of the light novels (by Anri Takahashi and illustrated by by Kohei Horikoshi) explores the side stories of the “School Trip Arc” that the anime is entering with season 3, and it sounds like there’s plenty of material to help flesh out characters that have grown into fan-favs. Todoroki and Hatsume meeting is an odd-pair that we’d love to see; and we are definitely into the notion of getting to know more about Tokoyami and his Dark Shadow quirk entity. While it sounds like filler, a storyline of Kirishima helping Bakugou move is exactly the kind of sweet filler we don’t mind wasting time with.

Warning – My Hero Academia manga spoilers follow!

The main arc of My Hero Academia season 3 will cover the “School Trip Arc” and presumably the “Hideout Raid Arc”, as well. The former sees the Class 1-A students head for a lodge in the mountains for summer break, in order to work on their quirks. Instead, the students find themselves thrown into the intense training exams of the Wild, Wild, Pussycats, a pro hero team that specializes in mountain rescue. The training proves to be more intense than anything Class 1-A expected – but a test becomes a real battle, when the League of Villains resurfaces to attack the training camp. That attack leads into the “Hideout Raid Arc” where the pro heroes must rally to strike back at the League of Villains – while Class 1-A takes matters into their own hands, and decides to attack the villains themselves. The anime is expected to follow the same path, but there’s always room for some drastic departures to take palce.

My Hero Academia season 3 Sub will be simulcast on Funimation and Hulu every Saturday starting on April 7th. My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3rd.