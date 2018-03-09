‘My Hero Academia’ Announces New Season 3 Trailer

You can get too much of a good thing, but it is hard to burn out on My Hero Academia. The critically acclaimed series has become a go-to shonen title, and it grows more popular each year. In less than a month, the series will return with its third season, and fans can expect another look at the release to drop soon.

After all, a third trailer for the season has already been scheduled.

Over on Twitter, the page for My Hero Academia warned fans that another trailer was on its way. The tweet, which can be found below, reveals a new clip will go live in Japan on March 10 at 5:30 p.m. local time on Nihon Tele.

So far, there is no word on what the clip will contain. The tweet does feature an image of All Might, so fans are hoping the Number One Hero will appear.

While the new trailer is appreciated, plenty of fans say they may avoid the clip for now. My Hero Academia has already released two trailers, and its latest went live last week. The clip, which can be seen above, shows off a slew of brand-new characters. The reel borders on spoilery as is, and audiences fear a third trailer may give away too much of season three.

Of course, readers of My Hero Academia already know what is in store for them. The anime’s new season is slated to adapt the ‘School Trip’ arc, and it will be an action-packed outing. The storyline follows the Hero Program students of UA Academy as they are tricked into attending a training trip. Corralled in the wilderness with Pro Heroes, the students all hone in on their Quirks in peace, but things take a turn when the League of Villains drops by uninvited.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you excited for this new season? Have you caught up on all things My Hero Academia? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!