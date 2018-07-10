‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Resumes This Week

If you were left bereft last week over My Hero Academia, then you will have a much better time this week. After all the series will get back into action later this week.

Yes, My Hero Academia will be making its anime return this week. Season 3 will resume as episode 41 is slated to drop on Saturday. Over in Japan, the episode will go live at 5:30 p.m. JST, so fans can expect its subbed version to go live early Saturday morning.

Sadly, the Simuldub for My Hero Academia is on delay. The episode’s English dub will be released 2-weeks after its subbed premiere. Funimation did release its latest dubbed episode for My Hero Academia last weekend, so you can check out episode 40 on Funimation Now.

For manga readers, My Hero Academia will make a return on print. The series went on a one-week hiatus last week, leaving Weekly Shonen Jump a bit emptier than usual. Kohei Horikoshi will publish his new chapter of My Hero Academia in the magazine’s next issue, so fans can look forward to that chapter dropping come Monday.

As for the anime, its big return will feature the start of a very special arc. After wrapping up the ‘Kamino Ward’ arc, My Hero Academia will toe into the ‘Heroes License Exam’ story this week. With All Might forced into retirement, the students of Class 1-A will be tasked with getting their provisional hero licenses to defend themselves but doing so will require the students to undergo one rigorous exam.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you ready for the return of My Hero Academia? Did you miss the series last week? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!