My Hero Academia Releases New Season 4 Poster

My Hero Academia’s fourth season has kicked off the intense battles of the Shie Hassaikai arc, and fans have already seen how Tamaki Amajiki, Fat Gum, and Eijiro Kirishima have stood against the various members of the Shie Hassaikai’s Eight Bullets. But while fans have seen how the various battles have played out, there are a few fights that fans of the original manga runs of the series have been waiting to see animated ever since Season 4 was announced. One of which includes an intense confrontation for Mirio Togata, and the latest poster for the series gives us our first tease.

The newest poster for the fourth season teases an episode coming in the next couple of weeks, December 28th most likely, that will feature a major battle with Mirio. After making his way farther into the Shie Hassaikai’s base than any of the other pros thanks to his Quirk, Mirio catches up to Eri first.

Ever since Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata first met Eri by accident, they quickly realized just how much danger she’s in with Overhaul. While the two couldn’t quite figure out how to help her in the first meeting, they have been beating themselves up ever since the pros discovered that Overhaul was using Eri’s body as material for a new quirk-destroying weapon.

Both of them have been feeling the sting that they failed to save someone, and soon Mirio will put his hero skills to the test as he tries to save Eri from Overhaul’s grip. But as this poster for the upcoming episode teases, it’s not going to be quite easy as fans finally see what the top student (and the original choice for One For All successor) can really do when he’s pushed to the edge.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.