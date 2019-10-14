My Hero Academia Season 4 Announces Brief November Break

My Hero Academia is ready to hit up fans and proved as much this weekend. The anime returned to TV with its fourth season, and the recap episode whetted the appetite of audiences all over the world. Now, fans are eager to keep up with the season as it actually moves into its new arc, but they need to prepare themselves for an upcoming break.

After all, My Hero Academia needs to prepare its season four releases, and it turns out the anime will be taking a break in November before one of its episodes goes live.

Over on Twitter, a well-known anime influencer posted an update on My Hero Academia. SPY gave fans a heads up that the show will take a a week-long break at the start of November.

“My Hero Academia S4 Episode #04 will be on Break in 11/2,” the account shared. SPY went on to confirm the show will return on November 9 with episode four.

So far, no word has come from the team working on My Hero Academia about the break. Fans are curious whether the hiatus was called over production concerns or the recent typhoon which hit Japan. Over the weekend, the country was rocked by a series of natural disasters including a high-category typhoon, tornadoes, flooding, and even a volcanic eruption.

Of course, fans are disappointed to see a hiatus coming so soon in the season, but the show’s quality is also of upmost concern. My Hero Academia season four is slated to cover a very intricate arc, and it may take more manpower than usual to bring to life. If a little break will ensure the show’s sustained quality, then fans admit they can deal with it.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.