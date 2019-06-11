My Hero Academia Reveals Closer Look at The Big 3’s Hero Costumes

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year, and a major draw of the series’ big return is seeing more of The Big 3 in action. The top three students of U.A. were introduced late into the third season, and fans saw some sample of what they could do. But the fourth season will be showing them off in full as Midoriya and the others join in on their hero work.

With Mirio Togata, Nejire Hado, and Tamaki Amajiki making their hero debuts in Season 4, My Hero Academia shared an up close look at their hero makeovers for the anime on its official Twitter. Check them out below!

Fans will soon be seeing more of these three in the upcoming fourth season of the series, which is currently scheduled to premiere this October. Without giving too much away about what’s to come in the next season of the series (including each of their official hero names), The Big 3 will be playing a major role in the Shie Hassakai arc. This will pit Midoriya and a few of the Class 1-A students against the newly introduced villain Overhaul in some of the biggest and toughest fights in the series thus far.

The exact premiere date of the new season is still unknown as of this writing, but Funimation has confirmed that they have licensed the season and will be streaming My Hero Academia Season 4 alongside its run in Japan. Though not much of this new season has been unveiled just yet things seem to be shaping up nicely by the looks of these hero costumes.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.