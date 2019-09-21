My Hero Academia Season 4 Confirms Crunchyroll Streaming

My Hero Academia is inching ever closer to the release of its fourth season, with more and more being revealed about the scenarios that the aspiring heroes will find themselves in as well as the new heroes and villains they will be encountering. With the rise of the newest villain in Overhaul, the nefarious super powered leader of the Yakuza promises to be one of the biggest threats that the students of UA Academy have ever seen. With the quirk based franchise continuing to gain steam and popularity throughout the world, Crunchyroll wanted to get in on the excitement by announcing that the fourth season of the series will be streaming on their service beginning next month!

Crunchyroll revealed on their Official Twitter Account that the fourth season of My Hero Academia will be dropping through the streaming service beginning on October 12th, promising to follow the students of UA Academy as they take on the forces of both Overhaul and the League of Villains:

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia Season 4 is coming to Crunchyroll on October 12! ✨ More: https://t.co/TGwiRf2u0f pic.twitter.com/UQWYCnnuWp — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 20, 2019

My Hero Academia is currently licensed by Funimation, with the voice cast behind the popular Dragon Ball series bringing to life the students and teachers of UA Academy. While this fact may have initially left some folks wondering whether or not the popular series would be entirely exclusive to Funimation’s streaming service, it’s nice to see that both companies can get along and stream the franchise over multiple outlets for fans to binge at their leisure.

Season three ended not so much on a cliffhanger, but with the introduction of the “Big Three”, three older students in UA Academy who are considered to be the “cream of the crop”. These three students, Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki respectively, promise to bring a new level of support to the heroes in training, with Mirio especially taking the center stage as he will be attached to Midoriya for a good portion of the upcoming season.

What do you think of the news that Crunchyroll will be streaming My Hero Academia beginning on October 12th? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.