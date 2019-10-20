My Hero Academia Hilariously Revisits Izuku’s All Might Impression

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is now in full swing and Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A (sans Bakugo and Todoroki) are taking their first real steps into the hero world. This means they will be taking on much more intense work studies than before now that they are provisionally licensed heroes, and with Gran Torino busy Midoriya’s only left with one choice. With the hopes of working under All Might’s former sidekick Sir Nighteye, Midoriya had to prove himself worthy by making Nighteye laugh. But Midoriya only has so many tricks.

Since Midoriya isn’t really a funny person, he went with his instincts and hilariously brought back his now famous All Might impression. Turns out this was more than just a one-off gag, and he’s been mastering his All Might face ever since he was a little kid.

When Mirio Togata told Midoriya that he would introduce him to Sir Nighteye, one of the caveats to work under the famous hero is that those who work under him have to be funny. Moments after meeting Sir Nighteye for the first time, and meeting his intense stare, Midoriya takes this challenge as seriously as he does everything else. This results in the unveiling of his All Might face once more, much to the shock of Mirio.

Midoriya knows he’s not funny, and is hoping that the face he’s practiced in the mirror for years would be enough to win Sir Nighteye over. But it’s clearly ineffective as Nighteye is instead intensely enraged and wonders if Midoriya is making fun of All Might. It’s already clear how much reverence All Might’s former sidekick has for the retired hero, so hopefully Midoriya can overcome this painfully awkward and unfunny moment. But it’s a pretty hilariously scene for fans, so it balances out.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.