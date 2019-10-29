My Hero Academia Teases Izuku’s Worst Pro Hero Nightmare

My Hero Academia fans have already been introduced to the deadly new villain Overhaul, who will be the main antagonist of the Shie Hassaikai arc that the fourth season is adapting. This is also at the time that Izuku Midoriya and the other students of Class 1-A have taken the first steps into their very first work studies as provisionally licensed heroes. But the latest episode of the series had a post-credits scene at the end which already saw these two major plots collide, and teases Midoriya’s first really hard choice of the season. One that’s his worst nightmare as a potential pro.

The preview for the next episode of Season 4 teases this worst nightmare even further as Midoriya quickly realizes that it’s not all cut and dry in the real world. As a hero who wants to save everyone, his worst nightmare is already coming to fruition as he seemingly fails to save the mysterious young girl, Eri.

The preview for the fourth episode of Season 4 sees the mysterious Eri shaking and terrified in Midoriya’s arms. The post-credits scene showed from her perspective that she was running from Overhaul, and soon bumped into Midoriya as she was hoping someone would save her. But the preview teases that Midoriya can’t quite do anything for her at this moment as Overhaul soon walks away with her after this first confrontation.

The fact that he let Eri go with Overhaul after she trembled in his arms certainly sticks out to him, especially after learning that Mirio Togata was the original choice for being All Might’s successor. Sir Nighteye ended up taking him under his wing in order to eventually prove that Midoriya is nowhere near as worthy as Mirio is, and moments like this will certainly make Midoriya doubt himself more than ever.

But he’s not the only one who needs to worry as Eri seems to be stuck in Overhaul’s clutches for now, and that’s going to eat at Midoriya more than his pride ever could. My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.