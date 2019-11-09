My Hero Academia Teases Villain Team-Up in New Post-Credits Scene

My Hero Academia’s fourth season is putting the pieces in place for the major conflict of the Shie Hassaikai arc, and the latest episode takes one more ominous step forward toward the major battles to come. Not only did Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata surprisingly come face-to-face with Overhaul and the mysterious young girl Eri, but it seems the villains are moving in surprising new directions. After Tomura Shigraki and Overhaul’s first meeting ended with a bloody bout, Shigaraki has now seemingly changed his mind at the end of the latest episode of the series.

After the credits roll for Episode 67 of the series, a post-credits scene reveals that Shigaraki had since reached out to Overhaul. It’s teased even further that Shigaraki wishes to work with Overhaul for some nefarious goal, but it’s not quite clear just yet.

When Episode 67 comes to an end, Shigaraki is seen walking into Overhaul’s office. He notes how drab the place is, but Overhaul can’t stand messy things. Shigaraki says he was made to feel like an ant for walking around in circles underground for a length of time, and this implies that Overhaul’s Shie Hassakai base is almost labyrinthian in scope. But the main point of interest comes soon after.

Surprisingly, Shigaraki is the one that reached out to Overhaul and the others. Apparently he’ll join them depending on the conditions of this team-up, but the episode ends just as these conditions will be revealed. Shigaraki most definitely has a sneaky plan in action given how easily it seems he’ll work with the villain that killed one of his League members, but he’s still going to have to deal with this powerful Yakuza group.

As Overhaul’s grand scheme slowly begins to reveal itself over the next few episodes, Shigaraki’s role in it will soon be clear too. But now it’s a matter of finding out just what Shigaraki is after as he’s more of a manipulator than anyone. This “partnership” is sure going to be one to watch as the fourth season continues.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.