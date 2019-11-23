My Hero Academia Revisits Eri in Distressing Post-Credits Scene

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is well underway and the pro heroes are preparing to mount a major effort against Overhaul and the Shie Hassaikai. As the pieces of the puzzle have come together, Overhaul’s grand plan has become more clear and now it’s possible to devise a full plan of attack. But unfortunately, it appears that his plans completely revolve around the mysterious young girl, Eri. After bumping into her in a previous episode, the latest one revealed that she’s in a much more terrifying situation than initially thought as she’s in the center of everything.

As Episode 69 of the series came to a close, the anime revisited Eri for a brief moment as it reveals just what kind of living situation she’s currently in. Although she’s not being treated terribly on the surface, it’s clear that she’s being forced through some terrible things.

The latest episode of the series broke down the nature of the quirk stopping weapon Amajiki was hit with the previous episode. As Nighteye and the pro heroes guess, Eri has a power that actually can remove quirks at a much deeper level than Aizawa’s temporary quirk removal does. This means that Overhaul and the Shie Hassaikai has been removing her blood and using it for these weapons, and the post-credits scene shows where Eri is now.

She’s being kept in a dark room, and she hasn’t moved out of her bed. As Overhaul explains to her latest caretaker (as the last one was killed after she escaped the first time), she’s being treated kindly this time as a way to keep her from wanting to run off — the carrot instead of the stick as he puts it. But poor Eri can’t help but think back to her run in with Midoriya.

As she remembers all the kind things he said about her when holding her, she realizes that no one has ever treated her that way before. She can’t help but cry as she thinks about this hero who wanted to save her, and it’s certainly putting a whole new distressing lampshade on the upcoming action this arc as this young girl realizes that she not only is worthy to be saved, but wants to be.

