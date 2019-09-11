My Hero Academia Star Teases Epic Season 4 Scene for Kirishima

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is set to officially premiere is just a few weeks, and the anticipation is through the roof for what’s coming next. Each new trailer and poster for the next season has been rife with tense action, and fans can’t wait to see what kind of challenges Izuku Midoriya will be facing in the next season. But he’s not the only one as a few other characters will be jumping into the spotlight. There’s going to be a major push for Kirishima, and the star behind Izuku Midoriya’s voice, Daiki Yamashita, teased one of Kirishima’s huge upcoming moments.

Speaking with PASH magazine (thanks to translations from @aitaikimochi on Twitter), Daiki Yamashita revealed a particular Kirishima scene that stood out to him the most in terms of the voice acting performance. Manga fans will most likely know what this is referring to, but fans wanting to go in blind might want to avoid some mild spoilers ahead.

Yamashita Daiki (Deku’s voice actor) also talks about one of the most impressionable scenes from Season 4, which is when Kirishima turns Unbreakable while fighting the gangster character in the manga! Here’s his quote from the PASH October 2019 magazine interview. pic.twitter.com/Ab8GwUEFBF — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) September 10, 2019

As Yamashita teases, “When I watched [Toshiki Masuda] do the voice acting for that scene, I thought he was so cool! Having a new move is so cool! Each student puts in their own efforts, and to see the results of their efforts is so satisfying! The first time I watched this scene though, I thought ‘Is he a villain?’ He’s just so awesome in this scene!”

The Shie Hassakai arc in the fourth season will see Kirishima and the other students of Class 1-A take on their first full internships as provisionally licensed heroes. Kirishima hasn’t gotten much on-screen action over the previous three seasons, and that’s going to change as he takes center stage for a bit. This lets him show off the fruits of his training, which includes a much stronger form that debuts early on. It’s something fans have wanted to see come to life in the anime, and by the sounds of things it’s going to be explosive.

But fans will see for themselves when the fourth season of the anime premieres on October 12th. My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.