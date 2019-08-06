My Hero Academia Actor Teases Life-or-Death Stakes in Season 4

My Hero Academia has kept quiet on the anime front since its third season ended, but the show has been biding its time. In a matter of months, the show will return with season four, and the release will be one of the darkest to hit My Hero Academia. Now, one of the stars behind the anime is opening up about the season, and the English voice of Kirishima is real concerned for the kids of Class 1-A.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Cook at Anime Expo. It was there we caught an early peek at the fourth season’s premiere, and Cook said it was going to be a miracle is everyone made it out of season four alive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Overhaul has added a level of intensity that also has really raised the stakes,” Cook said.

“The addition of [Overhaul] has made it to where if all of the teachers, the current set of adult heroes, and the students make it out of Season 4… I think that’s going to be a miracle.”

For those who aren’t up to date with season four’s storyline, it is called the Shie Hassaikai arc in the manga. Penned by creator Kohei Horikoshi, this arc is commonly known as one of the series’ darkest, and the anime promises to give the tone a graphic treatment. Even Cook seems concerned for the heroes of Class 1-A, so fans will want to toe into season four slowly should their favorites find themselves on the bad end of a lethal blow.

So, how excited are you to see season four debut…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.