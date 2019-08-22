My Hero Academia Season 4 Reports Reveals Opening, Ending Details

My Hero Academia fans have been patiently awaiting the debut of season four, and that time has almost come. In a matter of months, fans will see season four debut, and it seems new details about the season surfaced online recently.

After all, every season of My Hero Academia needs a good theme song, and it seems two have been chosen for the project.

Over on Twitter, a Twitter user known as SPY shared a post teasing the opening theme of season four. The fan claimed BLUE ENCOUNT will be overseeing the opening song while the ending is done by the artist Sayrui. These reports were echoed on Reddit, and fans seem confident there’s truth to this surfaced reports.

According to MinecrafterPH, the title of the opening theme song will be “Polaris” while the ending is titled “Koukai no Uta”. As for the artists attached to the two songs, they are by no means newcomers. BLUE ENCOUNT has done theme songs for Gintama as well as Banana Fish. As for Sayuri, they created the ending theme for Erased as well as the Golden Kamuy season two opening.

There is still plenty of time left to go before My Hero Academia unveils these tracks, but the wait gets shorter by the day. Season four is slated to debut in Japan on October 12. Sites like Funimation have already confirmed their plans to simulcast the season, and lucky fans at Anime Expo this summer got to peek the season four premiere early. Now, audiences are eager to hear these songs and piece together how they set up the larger conflict of My Hero Academia‘s next episodes.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.