My Hero Academia Meets Dragon Ball In Shocking Battle

My Hero Academia season 4’s storyline continues pushing into its most action-packed section yet, as the combined team of Pro Heroes, police, and U.A.’s elite students continue the rescue mission / assault on the base of the Shie Hassaikai Yakuza group. Last we saw, Lemillion made the dire sacrifice of losing his quirk in order to protect and rescue young hostage Eri, but Shie Hassaikai underboss Overhaul wasn’t quite as defeated as the heroes might’ve hoped. In the latest My Hero Academia anime episode “Unforeseen Hope”, Overhaul reveals a new twist to his overhaul quirk that had Dragon Ball fans freaking out!

Warning: My Hero Academia Season 4 Episode 12 Follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Unforeseen Hope” sees Overhaul reveal just what kind of varied application his overhaul quirk really has. The power lets Chisaki breakdown anything he touches and/or build it back up according to his design – what we didn’t know is that the villain can actually turn that power inwards, on hismelf!

When Deku and Sir Nighteye both arrive to back up Lemillion, Overhaul is still battered form his fight with the young hero. As a means of both healing his wounds, and giving himself a power-up, Overhaul breaks down his own body and the body of his henchman, Shin Nemoto, and recombines them both into one fusion form that gives Overhaul fearsome new limbs and powers to fight with, as well as healing all his wounds.

This latest transformation by Overhaul is understandably giving Dragon Ball fans serious deja vu. Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super have both made major moments out of Goku, Vegeta, and co. fusing together into more powerful forms, with fused warriors like Gogeta and Gotenks firmly established as main icons of the franchise. By contrast, My Hero Academia has played with the idea of fusion in a different way, as the two main poles of power in the series (All For One, One for All) are fusion quirks, in a manner of speaking. All For One’s power allows him to steal the quirks of others and use them himself; (Mild Spoilers) conversely, the My Hero Academia manga has revealed that Izuku’s One For All quirk has the secondary benefit of endowing him with access to the quirks of all the One or all users that came before him. However, Overhaul’s fusion method is the most direct echo of Dragon Ball‘s process.

Now, My Hero Academia has set the stage for a classic “boss battle,” as Fused Overhaul is set to take on the final assault from the hero squad.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.