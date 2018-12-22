‘My Hero Academia’ Releases New Season 4 Poster

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is one of the most anticipated releases of 2019, and although it’s been confirmed that the wait for it is going to be a bit longer than fans would hope, the first visual for the season definitely eases some of that strife.

Featuring Midoriya alongside favorite new addition Mirio Togata, the first visual for Season 4 promises an action-packed affair.

Further confirming that Season 4 will begin in October 2019, the new poster reveals Midoriya running alongside a big new addition to the series, Mirio Togata. This is the first look fans have gotten at Mirio’s hero look in the anime series, and without giving too much away, the visual confirms how big of a role Mirio plays during the next arc of the series.

The tagline on the poster reads “I’ll be your hero!” and this is a major theme of the Internship arc as Midoriya takes on his first big work after getting his Hero License in the third season. Fans were introduced to Mirio Togata toward the end of the third season, and it left fans wanting more instantly. Making a big splash for both his design reminiscent of The Adventures of Tintin comics, and strength, fans are anxious to see just what Mirio brings to the table in a fuller capacity.

There was a tease that Mirio is not only the top student of U.A. High School, but also the one that’s closest to being the number one hero overall. His determination and will have pushed him to the high levels seen during his debut, and the poster confirms that Midoriya will be working closely alongside him.

New heroes, new villains, and new dangerous situation await Midoriya as he leaves the “safety” of the hero school and steps out into the big world in Season 4. October seems like a long way away now, but it will be here sooner than you think. My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.