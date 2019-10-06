My Hero Academia Stars Try to Recreate Season 4 Poster

My Hero Academia is less than a week from making its comeback, and fans are more hyped than ever for the show’s return. The hit Shonen series has become one of the biggest international hits for anime in recent years, and its superhero flair has amassed Izuku Midoriya a loyal army of fans. With days to go until season four hits, fans are ready to see UA Academy once more, but they are not the only ones.

Oh no, they are in no way alone in their hype. The cast of My Hero Academia is just as excited, and the dub gang proved as much this week. After all, My Hero Academia was on the big stage at New York Comic Con, and it was there two stars of the show tried to step into their characters’ shoes as much as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This weekend marked the arrival of New York Comic Con, and the event was a big one for anime. My Hero Academia was in full show as its English cast held a panel ahead of season four. It was there Ricco Fajardo (Mirio) and Justin Briner (Izuku) talked all things Pro Hero, but their excitement did not stop there. During their off time, the pair found a billboard promoting My Hero Academia, and they couldn’t pass up the chance to hype the show.

As you can see above, Fajardo and Briner came together to recreate the poses their characters’ are making. The poster in question features Mirio in full costume running ahead while Izuku follows along. The actors tried to recreate the poses as Fajardo is all smiles as he turns to run forward. Briner is a little off center as he faces the camera, but he has definitely tapped into the heart of Izuku’s excitement with this photo.

How do you think these actors did recreating the My Hero Academia billboard…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.