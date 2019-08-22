New My Hero Academia Season 4 Poster Released

It has been awhile since My Hero Academia graced the small screen, but the anime has been biding its time. Later this fall, fans will be able to check out the show’s fourth season, and an all-new poster is giving them a peek at what’s to come.

Over on Twitter, fans began freaking out when Yomuiuri Television put out a new poster for My Hero Academia. The art comes days before Shonen Jump puts out the title’s next manga chapter, and this colorful key art has netizens feeling more eager than ever for season four.

And yes, that is a mighty All Might standing in the back of the poster. Just in case you managed to miss him somehow.

Yomiuri Television has released a new key visual for Boku No Hero Academia Season 4 with Deku, Bakugou, All Might, Todoroki, Kirishima, Ochako, Yaoyorozu, The Big 3, and Nighteye! The new season will air every Saturday at 5:30 starting October 12th! pic.twitter.com/sIfgyNW9WW — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 22, 2019

As you can see above, My Hero Academia‘s fourth season will be a packed one judging by this new poster. All Might can be seen in the back almost as if he were Godzilla given his height. Fans will find the Symbol of Peace all bulked up, and he is seen pointing at some familiar characters.

A slew of Class 1-A heroes can be found hanging around the show’s logo. From Bakugo to Momo, fans can find their favorite hero in this explosive poster. Of course, Izuku can be seen front and center with his Full Cowling crackling, and he’s joined by the Big Three of UA Academy who fans met last season.

Oh, and the final hero featured in this poster? If you look to the very right, you will see an older man in a loose white suit. This is none other that Sir Nighteye, a Pro Hero with a very interesting tie to All Might, Izuku, and Mirio.

If you are excited to check out this series, My Hero Academia will resume this fall. October 12 marks the premiere date of season four in Japan, so fans should be on the lookout for the show’s simulcast details as that time draws closer.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.