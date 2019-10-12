My Hero Academia Season 4 Premiere Broadcast Cancelled in Japan

With the long awaited return of Midoriya and his classmates at UA Academy finally arriving, it’s unfortunate to report that a natural disaster has made it so that the premiere of the fourth season has been cancelled in Japan. Typhoon Hagibis is predicted to cause serious damage to the country, with millions of citizens advised to evacuate their homes and find safety from the affects of the storm. Obviously, human life comes before an anime premiere and hopefully, citizens of Japan manage to come out the other end of this storm completely in tact, with the ability to watch the premiere of My Hero Academia at a later time.

Twitter User Wacanan shared the news that the fourth season premiere of My Hero Academia will be postponed until the Typhoon Hagibis has passed, making sure that civilians are able to evacuate from any dangerous situations efficiently and quickly:

The fourth season premiere episode of My Hero Academia serves as a “recap episode”, integrating new footage, and a new storyline, along with older footage that allows fans that are not quite caught up with the events of the present to stay in step with upcoming episodes. The future episodes of this season will focus on Midoriya and his classmates entering new phases of their lives, as well as attempting to defeat one of the strongest, most nefarious villains that they’ve ever faced in the form of Overhaul.

Overhaul is a dangerous new threat, not just being the leader of the franchise’s version of the Yakuza, but also having a quirk that causes maximum destruction for whatever may get in his way. The bird masked villain won’t just run awry of the heroes of the world, but the League of Villains as well, causing trouble across the board.

We here at Comicbook.com have the citizens of Japan in our thoughts and hope that everyone is able to make it safely through Typhoon Hagibis.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.