My Hero Academia Season 4 Premiere Date Reportedly Released

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is one of the biggest returns of the year, and it was previously revealed that fans would be waiting until October to finally see it. But it wasn’t exactly known how far into October fans would have to wait. But with the reveal of a new visual floating around, it seems the premiere date for the fourth season has been unveiled too.

As spotted by Moetron News, My Hero Academia Season 4 will reportedly begin October 12th in Japan. Though until this is officially confirmed, take this date with a grain of salt.

Whether or not the fourth season premieres on October 12th, Funimation has confirmed that they will be streaming My Hero Academia’s new season outside of Japan when it’s released. The fourth season might be far away from now, but a few lucky fans will be able to see the first glimpse at the season during Anime Expo 2019. Funimation announced they will be hosting the Season 4 premiere during the convention with some special guests in attendance, so a few fans will be able to see how the new season is shaping up before its premiere this Fall.

Fans first got a brief look at the new season late last year, but it was clear that it was a promo from the early stages of production. With the first episode of the season seemingly ready to go in July, fans are hoping this also means that there will be a full trailer released around this time as well. But as October draws near, the wait for Season 4 will be tougher than ever whether or not this premiere date is correct.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.