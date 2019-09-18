My Hero Academia Season 4 Reveals Latest Cast Additions

My Hero Academia is inching ever closer to the release of its upcoming fourth season, bringing back the students of UA Academy to fight against the threat of the League of Villains as well as the new obstacle in the form of Overhaul, the leader of this universe’s version of the Yakuza. With new adventures comes new characters in the form of a series of heroes that will be making their grand debut. As is the case with every anime, both animation and voice acting brings these characters to life and the heroic franchise has given notice of just which voice actors will be bringing to life the likes of Ryukyu, Rocklock, and Centipeder!

Twitter User HeroNewsNetwork revealed that the voice actors of Yagi Kaori, Yasuhiro, and Okuma Kenta will be assisting in laying out some of the new characters that will present some back up for Midoriya and his classmates against some brand new threats:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Character designs for Ryukyu (voiced by Yagi Kaori), Rock Lock (voiced by Yasuhiro), and Centipeder (voiced by Okuma Kenta), who will all appear in My Hero Academia season 4! pic.twitter.com/FeuhjGrVQ1 — Hero News Network (@heronewsnetwork) September 14, 2019

To break down each character and their quirks, without going into heavy spoilers as to what their roles will be, Ryukyu is considered to be the “Dragon Hero”, whose quirk allows her to transform into a giant dragon to fight against villains. Rocklock, who is a comrade to the upcoming big time hero known as Sir Nighteye, has a quirk that allows him to freeze anyone or anything in place. Finally, perhaps the most bizarre of the new trio, is Centipeder who appears to have a centipede wrapped around his head and has a quirk that allows his arms to transform themselves into long “centipede-like” shapes.

Season Four is going to be one of the most fast paced, hard hitting seasons that the heroes of My Hero Academia has seen thus far, and UA Academy is going to need all the help they can get from these new heroes in order to prevail against Overhaul and his army of super villains.

What do you think of the new characters coming up in the fourth season of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.