My Hero Academia Season 4 Staff Revealed

My Hero Academia‘s is gearing up for a giant fourth season as part of the jam-packed Fall 2019 anime season, and fans are ready to see what kind of showcase the anime is going to put on. With the first three seasons building up the anticipation to a huge level, fans are definitely hoping the anime can keep up its strong streak and deliver a great fourth season.

One of the major facets of the next season’s success if the staff studio BONES puts behind, and while there have been some changes from the previous season fans shouldn’t worry as it seems like everything is proceeding at a great schedule. That’s the speculation anyway now that we know the staff behind the new season.

As noted by @liborek3 on Twitter, Yoshihiko Umakoshi will not be serving as the series’ director for the fourth season. Instead, Masahiro Mukai (Blood Blockade Battlefront, Hyperdimension Neptunia) will be serving as director for the fourth season. Along with this shift, Takashi Sawa will be serving as the new composition director. Kenji Nagasaki will return to the series as chief director, and Hitomi Odashima is listed as chief animation director.

Odashima served as chief animation director for Season 3 as well, but worked with someone else. The fact that Odashima will be alone has current speculation guessing that the fourth season has had a good production schedule. A strong staff is important for a series, but ample time to work is even more crucial. Even the best staff can’t put out gold under a rushed production schedule, so fans can rest a bit easier knowing that the fourth season seems to be in good hands.

Not only that, some of the staff from the third season has shifted duties to focus on the second movie for the series coming later this Winter as well. So, fans might just have a big My Hero Academia fix toward the end of the year.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.